Hugo McNeil leads marginally after first count of Seanad by-election

Former Irish rugby player Hugo McNeill is leading the Seanad by-election after the first count.

McNeill, the current leading candidate for the vacant seat with 2,068 votes, is a former Irish rugby international player and president of the British-Irish Association.

Tom Clonon, security expert and columnist JournalTrailing far behind with 1,947 votes.

Psychologist Maureen Gaffney is third with 1,882 votes. Former Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Choo is behind with 1,766.

Next come Trinity PhD student Ursula Quill, Kildare businessman Aubrey McCarthy, and DCU assistant professor Sadabh O’Neill.

The by-election is being held to fill the Trinity seat vacant due to Ivana Basic…