Hull City 0-1 Huddersfield Town: Harry Toffolo scores late winner

Huddersfield were relegated from the Premier League in 2019

Harry Toffolo scored a late winner to send Huddersfield Town to third place in the championship as they eventually overcame 10-man Hull City.

The Terriers’ play-off chances have been cut short in recent weeks, not winning in three games, but a late goal cemented their top six hopes.

After playing with an extra man for the entire second half after Tom Eves’ second yellow card just before the break, the frustration was evident 11 minutes from the end.

Daniele Sinani’s free-kick was headed towards goal by Tom Lees, who was dropped by home goalkeeper Matt Ingram, but was bundled at home by Toffolo.

Richie Smallwood crossed for substitute Allahyar Syedmanesh with a great chance to steal a point deep in extra time, but Irani…