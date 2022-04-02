Hull City 0-1 Huddersfield Town: Match Report – News

A ten-minute goal from Harry Toffolo’s time resulted in a 0–1 loss to 10-man Hull City in the Sky Bet Championship.

Tom Eves was dismissed in first-half injury-time after receiving a second yellow card, before Tofolo’s finish took the Terriers’ three points at MKM Stadium.

Shota Arveldze made two changes to his starting XI from one to face Luton Town before the international break. Brandon Fleming and Regan Slater came on the squad for Callum Elder and Greg Docherty, who were named on the bench, while defender Alfie Jones scored his 50.th Starting in all competitions for the Tigers.

Kean Lewis-Potter had the first opportunity of the game as he fired a low shot…