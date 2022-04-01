Hulu New Releases: April 2022

Although the misleadingly named initiative “FX on Hulu” is on its way, FX is bringing premium television to Hulu in the meantime.

List of Hulu’s new releases for April 2022 highlighted by FX limited series under the banner of heaven, This adaptation of the non-fiction book by John Krakauer stars Andrew Garfield as a Mormon police detective whose faith is shaken when he investigates a murder involving a church.

However, it’s not just FX on TV things for Hulu this month. The streamer is debuting the second season of its series hardy boys (April 6) and picking (April 8). There isn’t much to report off of Hulu’s original movies hand-in-hand aside from a true crime documentary captive audience on 21st April. But that doctor is about 50 years of a family…