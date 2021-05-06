ENTERTAINMENT

Hum Aapke Fan Hai KOOKU Web Series Episode Review, Cast, Actor and Actress Real Name!

The wait of the anticipation audience jas been over now as the highly famous video streaming app among the youngsters and the adult “Kooku” is bringing you with the most alluring adult drama titled “Hum Aapke Fan Hai’. This is the first season of the series with part one. The internet sensation will be airing in the Hindi Language.

Hum Aapke Fan Hai KOOKU Web Series Episode

Kooku app has been created a buzz on the social media platform for its most tempting web series. Each and every single web series of Kooku app is highly appreciated and cherished by the audience. The series will be going to be released on 7th May 2021. In this, you will gig to enjoy romance, drama, mystery, and tantalizing scenes. The series has been helmed by A.S the sector who directed numerous adult internet sensations.

The treasure of the web series has been released on the YouTube channel of Kooku App on May 3rd, 2021. Which has been crossed more than 88,097 views, hence it indicates that the series is going to be hit. We can also say that the audience will gig to be engaged to the series as its content is alluring and enthralling. If you haven’t watched the treasure yet then go and watch it on the Kooku app YouTube channel.

Hum Aapke Fan Hai Entire Cast of the Kooku WebSeries: –

The cast of the web series Hum Aapke Fan Hai including Aryan Tushar, Yogesh Bedi, Mohit, Aritaa Mishti Paul, Suhana Khan, and many others in the supporting roles. They will be seen as playing the important role in the series. While the female lead Suhana Khan has the most alluring figure and she has that charm of attracting a male audience towards her. She has the most appealing body which keeps the audience engaged in the show.

Guide on how to watch the series on Kooku App:-

To watch the series on any video streaming app including the Kooju app then you need to have a subscription. It is as follows for 6 days subscription you have to pay 63 rupees, for the one-month subscription you have to pay 99 rupees, for three months plan you need to pay 144 rupees, and for a 1-year plan the paying amount is 198 rupees.

The story of the web series revolves around a girl wh use to make friends and use to spent good quality time with them nut the story takes a turn later which might not b in her favor.

