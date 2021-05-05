ENTERTAINMENT

Hum Aapke Fan Hai Kooku Web Series Full Episode

Hum Aapke Fan Hai is an Indian web series releasing on 7th May 2021 on the official Kooku app. The producers of the show have released teh trailer with the caption, “Ek Lover Jab apne DreamGirl koh Saamne Dekhta he toh Uuska Sabse Bada Fan Ho jaata he aur Kehta hai”. This series is also very interesting and entertaining like Kooku other web series. Here is the full details about the show.

Hum Aapke Fan Hai Kooku Web Series Story

The story of the show revolves around a girl who has a lot of fans. People like to spend time with him. But when he falls into the trap, things will change. It will be exciting to see what happens next.

Hum Aapke Fan Hai Cast

The star cast has not yet been revealed by the makers but is hoping that it will be released by the makers soon. So, stay with us for more latest updates about this series. We will soon update on this page.

Hum Aapke Fan Kooku Release Date

The series is all set to release on 7th May 2021 on official Kooku app. You can download the app from Google Play Store or Apple Store.

