Hum Aapke Fan Hai Web Series Kooku Cast, Actress, Release Date, Watch Online

Hum Aapke Fan Hai Web Series: Hum Aapke Fan Hai Web Series is an Indian Hindi Language Web Series and the Web series is going to release on 7th May 2021 on Kooku App. You Can Watch this web series on the Kooku app or Website. The Web Series belongs to the genre of Romance, Drama & Mystery and advised to be viewed by audiences above 18 years of age. Watch Hum Aapke Fan Hai on Kooku App. Hum Aapke Fan Hai web series cast includes Aritaa Mishti Paul, Suhana Khan and Mohit in the lead role. Hum Aapke Fan Hai web series is directed by A.S.

Hum Aapke Fan Hai Web Series Story

Today teaser of the Hum Aapke Fan Hai Web Series released on Kooku App official YouTube channel with “Ek Lover Jab apne DreamGirl koh Saamne Dekhta he toh Uuska Sabse Bada Fan Ho jaata he aur Kehta hai #humaapkefanhai” Watch Hum Aapke Fan Hai web series on Kooku App from 7th May starring Aritaa Mishti Paul, Suhana Khan in the lead role.

Hum Aapke Fan Hai Web Series Details

Title Hum Aapke Fan Hai
Cast Suhana Khan, Aritaa Mishti Paul, Mohit, Yogesh Bedi, Aryan, Tushar
Genre 18+, Romance, Drama, Mystery
Type Web Series
Director A.S.
Release Date 7th May 2021
Online Video Platform Kooku App
Language Hindi
Country India

