Hum Aapke Fan Hai Web Series Kooku Cast, Actress, Release Date, Watch Online

Hum Aapke Fan Hai Web Series is an Indian Hindi Language Web Series released on 7th May 2021 on Kooku App. The Web Series belongs to the genre of Romance, Drama & Mystery and is advised to be viewed by audiences above 18 years of age. Hum Aapke Fan Hai web series cast includes Aritaa Mishti Paul, Suhana Khan and Mohit in the lead role. The web series is directed by A.S.

Today teaser of the Hum Aapke Fan Hai Web Series released on Kooku App official YouTube channel with “Ek Lover Jab apne DreamGirl koh Saamne Dekhta he toh Uuska Sabse Bada Fan Ho jaata he aur Kehta hai #humaapkefanhai” Watch Hum Aapke Fan Hai web series on Kooku App from 7th May starring Aritaa Mishti Paul, Suhana Khan in the lead role.

Title Hum Aapke Fan Hai Cast Suhana Khan, Aritaa Mishti Paul, Mohit, Yogesh Bedi, Aryan, Tushar Genre 18+, Romance, Drama, Mystery Type Web Series Director A.S. Release Date 7th May 2021 Online Video Platform Kooku App Language Hindi Country India

