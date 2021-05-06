Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Disney + Hotstar Movie Watch Online

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele is the latest Hindi language film directed by Harish Vyas. The film is all set to release on Disney + Hotstar on 9th May 2021. Film features Anshuman Jha, Zareen Khan in a pivot role. You can watch Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Movie on the official Disney + Hotstar streaming platform.

The film’s story revolves around two friends, lovers, spirits, and their journey of self-acceptance. Viewers Anshuman Jha and Zareen Khan will see two friends tripping through life on the road, as if they are us alone, you find yourself in solitude.

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Disney + Hotstar Movie

Producer – First Ray Films

Director – Harish Vyas

Writer – Harish Vyas & Susan Fernandes

Music – Oni-Adil

Lyrics – Bulleh Shah, Pratyush Prakash, Saurabh Negi.

Costume – Mandira Shukla

Production Design – Ramen Das

Cinematography – Faroukh Mistry & Rakesh Rawat

Visual Promotions – PromoShop

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Star Cast Name List

The Harish Vyas film featuring several talented stars cast in the main role. Here is the full star cast list below.

Anshuman Jha

Zareen Khan

Gurfateh Pirzada

Jahnvi Rawat

Denzil Smith

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Movie Release Date

You can watch the film from 9th May 2021 on the official Disney+ Hotstar app. Download the app from Googe Play Store or Apple Store. Make an account and enjoy the latest Disney+ Hotstar shows.

Also Read: Ramyug Mx Player Web Series Cast Name, Review, Story, Wiki

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Trailer

Watch the official trailer of the film below.

A story of two friends, soulmates and their journey to self-acceptance 🏳️‍🌈

Watch @theanshumanjha and @zareen_khan, two friends road-tripping their way through life as they discover themselves in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele 🚹🚺

– ‘Coming out’ 9th May – pic.twitter.com/WBhrDwX3PY — Disney+HotstarVIP (@DisneyplusHSVIP) May 3, 2021

Keep update with us for more latest updates and news. Also, do not forget to comment down below.