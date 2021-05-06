ENTERTAINMENT

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Disney + Hotstar Movie Watch Online

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele is the latest Hindi language film directed by Harish Vyas. The film is all set to release on Disney + Hotstar on 9th May 2021. Film features Anshuman Jha, Zareen Khan in a pivot role. You can watch Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Movie on the official Disney + Hotstar streaming platform.

The film’s story revolves around two friends, lovers, spirits, and their journey of self-acceptance. Viewers Anshuman Jha and Zareen Khan will see two friends tripping through life on the road, as if they are us alone, you find yourself in solitude.

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Disney + Hotstar Movie

Producer – First Ray Films
Director – Harish Vyas
Writer – Harish Vyas & Susan Fernandes
Music – Oni-Adil
Lyrics – Bulleh Shah, Pratyush Prakash, Saurabh Negi.
Costume – Mandira Shukla
Production Design – Ramen Das
Cinematography – Faroukh Mistry & Rakesh Rawat
Visual Promotions – PromoShop

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Star Cast Name List

The Harish Vyas film featuring several talented stars cast in the main role. Here is the full star cast list below.

  • Anshuman Jha
  • Zareen Khan
  • Gurfateh Pirzada
  • Jahnvi Rawat
  • Denzil Smith

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Movie Release Date

You can watch the film from 9th May 2021 on the official Disney+ Hotstar app. Download the app from Googe Play Store or Apple Store. Make an account and enjoy the latest Disney+ Hotstar shows.

Also Read: Ramyug Mx Player Web Series Cast Name, Review, Story, Wiki

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Trailer

Watch the official trailer of the film below.

Keep update with us for more latest updates and news. Also, do not forget to comment down below.

Related Items:

Most Popular

40
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
Avatar Avatar
11
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
10
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Avatar Avatar
9
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top