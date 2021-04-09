Huma Qureshi All Set To Play Games In Political Thriller Maharani – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Huma Qureshi starrer political drama Maharani is all set to release on the OTT platform SonyLIV. The makers released the teaser of the multiple season series and revealed that it would start streaming soon. However, no further details were revealed.

Directed by Karan Sharma, it is a story about Rani Bharti whose life drastically changes overnight. Featuring the dynamic Huma Qureshi in the lead, the teaser showcases how the current Chief Minister disrupts the state’s political machinery in a blink. While his party officials await the name of his successor with bated breaths, the CM’s sudden announcement shocks everyone to the core including his wife Rani Bharati.

Speaking on her next project, Huma Qureshi said “It’s not often that you get to portray a character that lets you explore so many layers as a performer. Rani Bharti has been a delight to play. She starts off as someone whom we all know and relate to but what she goes onto become is someone few of us can aspire for. It has been a wonderful experience of working with such a talented cast and I can’t wait for my viewers to watch the series.”

The actress will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil action-thriller Valimai, and Hindi spy-thriller Bell Bottom.

