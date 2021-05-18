Huma Qureshi made a big statement about Army of the Dead co-star Dave Bautista

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is excited about her debut Hollywood project Army of the Dead. In a recent interview, Huma talked to filmmaker Jack Snyder and wrestler about working with Hollywood actor-turned-actor Dave Bautista.

In a recent interview when asked about the filmmaker’s comments that after working with Huma, He only wants to collaborate with Indian actors, The actor said, “I’m a little upset about it. They should have said, ‘I only want to work with Huma.‘ I’m joking I think Jack is such a kind and nice man. I was overwhelmed and surprised to find so much praise on my way – he never said that to me when I was around him! “

“in India, As the main character, My roles are often about me, The fact that I had a chance to work with Jack Snyder, And its cinematic value is undeniable. I am happy to work with him and get to know him as a person. He is a genius. There are no two ways about it. Ever since he gave that interview, My phone didn’t stop ringing, “The Army of the Dead actor said.

Huma Qureshi, Who will be seen sharing screen with MCU actor Dave Bautista in the zombie robbery film, Said he had a wonderful time working with Bautista. “Dave is amazing. Best he ever met, The longest, The eldest, Are among the hottest humans. Everything about him is big, But she is soft, “Huma told.

Also Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la reguera, Rossi was, Matthias Schweghofer, Nora Arnazder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig notaro, Raul Castillo, Garrett Dillahunt, Army of the dead 21 It will premiere globally on Netflix on May.