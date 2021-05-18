ENTERTAINMENT

Huma Qureshi made a big statement about Army of the Dead co-star Dave Bautista

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is excited about her debut Hollywood project Army of the Dead. In a recent interview, Huma talked to filmmaker Jack Snyder and wrestler about working with Hollywood actor-turned-actor Dave Bautista.

In a recent interview when asked about the filmmaker’s comments that after working with Huma, He only wants to collaborate with Indian actors, The actor said, “I’m a little upset about it. They should have said, ‘I only want to work with Huma.I’m joking I think Jack is such a kind and nice man. I was overwhelmed and surprised to find so much praise on my way – he never said that to me when I was around him! “

in India, As the main character, My roles are often about me, The fact that I had a chance to work with Jack Snyder, And its cinematic value is undeniable. I am happy to work with him and get to know him as a person. He is a genius. There are no two ways about it. Ever since he gave that interview, My phone didn’t stop ringing, “The Army of the Dead actor said.

Huma Qureshi, Who will be seen sharing screen with MCU actor Dave Bautista in the zombie robbery film, Said he had a wonderful time working with Bautista. “Dave is amazing. Best he ever met, The longest, The eldest, Are among the hottest humans. Everything about him is big, But she is soft, “Huma told.

Also Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la reguera, Rossi was, Matthias Schweghofer, Nora Arnazder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig notaro, Raul Castillo, Garrett Dillahunt, Army of the dead 21 It will premiere globally on Netflix on May.

Related Items:

Most Popular

102
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
100
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
72
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
43
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top