Huma Qureshi seen in a salwar suit, looks like a fairy queen

How can one forget actress Huma Qureshi, who ruled the hearts of people with her acting in Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1 and Party Two, has been seen in many Bollywood films.

Let us know that Huma Qureshi is very bold and hot in appearance, which is why her characters in films are also like those who are very much liked among young people.

Recently, on the occasion of Eid, this actress was seen in a white color salwar suit.

You can see in these pictures that he is really no less than an angel in appearance.