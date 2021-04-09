Huma Qureshi Starrer SonyLIV’s web series Maharani release date, teaser and cast – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Maharani is a political drama, written and produced soon by Subhash Kapoor, to be produced by Huma Qureshi, Soham Shah, Amit Sial, and Pramod Pathak. The story is set in Bihar in the 90s. The story of the series revolves around Rani Bharti, played by Huma Qureshi. Rani is an illiterate woman who belongs to a conservative family. The chief minister of the state decides to resign from his post, and all members of the party wait for the announcement of a new successor. This is the moment when the decision surprises everyone.
The Chief Minister chooses Rani Bharti as the new Chief Minister of the state. All party members praise Rani Bharti as the new CM and shock her. This is all you can find in a 1 minute 15 second teaser video on Youtube. The question of the teaser is, with its caste arithmetic, traditional satraps and rising voice, will any illiterate woman survive this?
Huma Qureshi On Playing Rani Bharti in Maharani
Huma Qureshi playing the role of Rani Bharti, the lead character of the series. When Huma Qureshi was asked about her character, she replied, “It’s not often that you have to portray a character that allows you to explore so many layers as an artist. Rani Bharti was happy to play. She starts out as someone we all know and relate to, but what becomes what some of us might aspire to.
Queen release date and other updates
The creators have not yet announced the release date of The Queen. The teaser released on YouTube has revealed that the series will hit the screens very soon. The series will be available in Hindi language on SonyLIV, and English subtitles will also be available.