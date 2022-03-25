LATEST

Human trials to begin on new male birth control pill

Human trials to begin on new male birth control pill

New research shows scientists are one step closer to the male birth control pill with 99 percent effectiveness and no apparent side effects in preliminary testing.

Researchers presented the findings Tuesday at the American Chemical Society’s spring meeting in California, saying that while women have many options for birth control, men’s contraceptive options have always been limited.

“Scientists have been trying to develop an effective male oral contraceptive for decades, but there are still no approved pills on the market,” said Abdullah Al Noman, a graduate student and researcher on the project at the University of Minnesota. And while there are other options for male birth control available, they come with risks.

“Condoms are single-use only and have the potential for failure,” a

