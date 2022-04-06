Humboldt Broncos bus accident commemorated in Saskatchewan, Canada on fourth anniversary of tragedy

Wednesday marks a tragic anniversary across the province and country, as it has been four years since the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy.

Sixteen people were killed, and 13 others were injured when a bus carrying the team was hit by a semi-truck through a stop sign at the intersection of Highways 35 and 335 in April of 2018.

The city of Humboldt is holding an assorted tribute with video and online content to honor the team and all those affected by the tragedy.

This is the first time since the first anniversary of the tragedy that a personal event is being organized to remember what happened that day.

