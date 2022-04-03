Hundreds crowd in Times Square to mark the start of Ramadan

New York Hundreds of people gathered in Times Square on Saturday to mark the beginning of Ramadan.

During Ramadan, fasting goes from sunrise to sunset every day.

Fifteen hundred meals were passed out at 44th and Broadway on Saturday night to mark the end of the first day.

“For Muslims, it is not just about fasting so that we can understand how those who feel food insecure feel. We are actually doing this so that we are closer to our Creator, our Lord, Allah become more controversial,” SQ said. Organizer of the meeting.

He explains that every day during Ramadan some parts of the Qur’an are read until its completion.

SQ told CBS2’s Leah Miskin that he wanted this particular prayer to be read in the heart of the city.

“We are here to explain our religion to all of them…