Hundreds gather at Lane Stadium as Virginia Tech kicks off graduation week – WSLS 10

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Hundreds walk across the stage as Hundreds of Virginia Tech Hokes walked across the stage for graduation Monday afternoon.

This is the first time the university will be hosting in-person ceremonies in Lane Stadium since the pandemic started.

Monday’s ceremonies were just the beginning. Throughout the week, students from all different majors and schools will come here to celebrate their time at Virginia Tech with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Instead of having all 6,000 graduates in Lane Stadium, seats on the stadium’s football field are set up at a social distance.

University Spokesperson Mark Ozcarzski says the two top things graduates said they wanted to see in this year’s graduation was having their names called and being able to walk across the stage.

“It’s one of those core things that bring you that sense of accomplishment, being with your core friends, being with your family those are the unifying elements that we hope students will enjoy,” Owczarski said.

Masks are required inside the stadium and at all ceremonies for both graduates and their friends and family.

Since the ceremonies are spread out to make sure social distancing can be maintained there will be two ceremonies a day here at the stadium through Sunday.

