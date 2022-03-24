Hundreds of sheep to help maintain Strathmore Solar installation in Alberta – pv magazine USA

Construction of the Strathmore Solar installation in Alberta was completed on schedule with commercial operation announced this week. And as the grazing season begins, the sheep will come to the site. Eventually there may be 400 to 600 sheep Whispers Cedar Ranch Those who will be entrusted with the task of sustainable management of the land by cutting grass.

“Solar has historically been seen as a lost land, but for us as first generation farmers it is an opportunity to access this land to produce food and fiber while supporting renewable energy.” —Jana and Ryan Greer, Whispering Cedars. ,