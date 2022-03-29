‘Hundreds of thousands’ of Covid infections per week

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said the advice he has received is not to consider bringing in any new public health measures, even though the number of coronavirus infections in Ireland is running into the hundreds of thousands a week.

He added that people are also advised to use face masks at an "appropriate time", and to stay at home for 48 hours after symptoms have passed if they are symptomatic.

Mr Donnelly said it was important for the nearly 700,000 people who have taken two doses of the vaccine to receive their third booster jab as quickly as possible.

The Minister said that about 60% of the COVID patients in the hospital have not received booster vaccinations.

He said the hospital system is under severe pressure with the increasing number of virus patients.

