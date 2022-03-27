Hundreds of youth football hopefuls for watch party at Deerfoot Inn & Casino

A large group of youth soccer teams from all over Calgary will be among the many fans across the country to watch Canada’s men’s national team attempt to qualify for a spot in this year’s FIFA World Cup tournament.

Starting at 1 p.m. at Deerfoot Inn & Casino, the event is inviting over 400 young players, all hoping to qualify for the sport’s top tournament for the first time in 36 years.

The game will be played at Toronto’s BMO Field, but the Calgary Minor Soccer Association (CMSA), the group organizing the event, says there will be a lot of fun and action here in Calgary for the event.

“The energy around football in our city and across the country is lightning. Football is the most popular sport …