Hungarian election: Viktor Orban declares victory

Hungary’s national election board said on Sunday evening that Orban’s Fidesz party had a commanding lead, with 71% of the votes counted.

The election campaign was dominated by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which put Orban’s long association with Russian President Vladimir Putin under scrutiny. In his victory speech, Orban called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky one of the “opponents” he had to overcome during the campaign.

Hungary is heavily dependent on Russian energy and Orban has dodged opportunities to condemn Putin’s attack on his neighboring state, making it difficult for the EU’s efforts to present a united front against him.

But despite opinion polls predicting a tight race, Orban’s Fidesz party won most of the country comfortably. Leader of the Opposition Peter Markie-Jay also failed…