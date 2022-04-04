Hungarian election was not a fair fight, observers say – Politico

BUDAPEST – International observers raised concerns about Hungary’s general election on Monday, saying electoral conditions tilted in favor of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government.

Orbán’s right-wing populist Fidesz party won office for a fourth consecutive time in Sunday’s parliamentary election, once again securing a two-thirds majority in Hungary’s parliament.

Experts and critics have long argued that Fedz enjoys an unfair advantage in Hungary, arguing that the electoral system was designed to favor the ruling party and also controls the media and advertising landscape.

In an unusual move for an EU member state reflecting widespread concern about the state of democracy in Hungary, security organizations and…