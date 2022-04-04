Hungarian elections: Pro-Putin Prime Minister Viktor Orbán declares victory in the country’s elections. world News

Hungary’s pro-Putin prime minister declared victory in the country’s national elections, claiming a fourth consecutive mandate in power.

With only 43% of the vote, the Fidesz-led coalition of right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orbán won 57% of the vote, according to the National Election Office, while the United Anti-European Coalition for Hungary received 31% of the vote.

Addressing Fidesz party officials and supporters, Mr Orban said: “We won such a big victory that you can see it from the moon, and you can certainly see it from Brussels.”

Voters were electing lawmakers for the country’s 199-seat parliament, a contest expected to be the closest since Mr. Orban came to power in 2010.

The country’s six main opposition parties had formed a united front against Fidze.