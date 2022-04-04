Hungarian nationalist, pro-Putin PM Orbán wins fourth term by unexpectedly large margin

budapesto – The official results of the Hungarian general election on Sunday showed the Fidesz party of nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán won the office for the fourth time by a much larger margin than in the pre-election elections, after overseeing a campaign. war in neighboring Ukraine,

Addressing an enthusiastic crowd chanting his name, many of them wearing Fidez’s orange party colors, Orbán said, “We have achieved a great victory – a victory so great that you can see it from the moon and Can definitely see from Brussels.”

Orban’s administration has presided over repeated conflicts with the European Union, including sterilization of the press and judiciary, and Measures targeting LGBTQ Community – also a matter of vote…