Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán declares election victory as vote counting continues

Hungarian nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán declared victory in Sunday’s national elections, claiming a mandate for a fourth term while the still-incomplete vote count showed a strong lead for his right-wing party.

In a 10-minute speech to Fidesz party officials and supporters at an election night event in Budapest, Orban chanted “Victor!” Addressing a crowd cheering. and declared it was a “big victory” for his party.

“We won such a big victory that you can see it from the Moon, and you can certainly see it from Brussels,” said Orban, who is often condemned by the EU for oversimplifying democratic backsliding and alleged corruption. Is.

While the votes were still being counted, it appeared clear that the question was not whether Orban’s Fidesz party would take the election, but how…