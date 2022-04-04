Hungarian vote ‘affected by absence of equal playing field’

A team of international election observers has said that the Hungarian election, in which Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán won a thumping majority, was “disrupted” by an unbalanced campaign.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe sent a full observer mission to Sunday’s election, amid concerns over the fairness of the vote, only the second time it has happened for an EU member state.

The mission involved 312 observers from 45 countries.

They found that while the vote was “well administered and professionally managed”, it was “affected by the absence of a level playing field”.

“Extensive government advertising campaigns and partisan news coverage in public and many private media provided a broad campaign platform for the ruling party,” preliminary reports…