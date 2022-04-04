Hungary election: four things we learned from Viktor Orban’s victory

Outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orban has won his fifth consecutive term in office – his fifth term overall – after a dominant performance in the elections of his nationalist Fidesz party.

Six opposition parties rallied their efforts to oust Orban behind one candidate, Peter Markie-Jay.

However, his support faltered on polling day and proved no match for Fidesz, who won a two-thirds majority in parliament.

According to the National Election Office, the coalition led by Orban’s Fidesz won 53%, with about 91% of the vote, while a pro-European opposition coalition, the United for Hungary, had over 34%.

Here are five takeaways from Sunday’s election.

1. The war in Ukraine helped Orban and Fideszko

This victory has come in the form of war in a neighboring country of Hungary.