Hungary: Putin congratulates Orban and hopes to strengthen “partnership” with Budapesto

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Hungarian leader Viktor Orban on his legislative victory, with the Kremlin expressing hope for stronger ties between Moscow and Budapest.

,The Russian head of state said that he was sure that, despite a difficult international situation, the future development of bilateral relations and partnerships (between Moscow and Budapest, editor’s note) would be in line with the interests of the peoples of Russia and Hungary.“, the Russian President said in a press release.

Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orban have long maintained friendly relations, despite several crises between Moscow on the one hand and the European Union and NATO on the other, two organizations of which Hungary is nonetheless a member.