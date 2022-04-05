Hungary: Why didn’t Orban suffer from his ties with the Kremlin? – International

This Sunday, outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party topped the legislative elections in Hungary. Despite his ties with the Kremlin and his desire to stay out of conflict in Ukraine, Fidze won a landslide victory.

ruling party fidzo won more than 53% votes (135 seats) after nearly 99% of ballots were counted, compared with less than 35% (56 seats) for the opposition, according to the Office of National Elections.

this success “instilling great confidence” Patrick Szicherle, of the think tank Political Capital, interviewed by AFP, to the dean of leaders in office in the European Union (EU), said at the age of 58. “From now on Fidesz has no need to deviate from its line“, he continues. His undeniable progress in the polls shows “Great demand for conservative and autocratic politics in Hungary” D’Orban, who profoundly changed…