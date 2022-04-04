Viktor Orban’s thumping victory in Hungary’s parliamentary election on Sunday dashed many hopes. Despite an electoral system strongly biased in their favour, neck-and-neck voting suggested the opposition had a chance of winning. Instead, Orban saw the face of it to solidify his position.

So far it is not clear why Fidze fared so well from opinion polls and the opposition fell short. Whether reliable answers can be given will affect the perceived validity of the result. But there is no doubt that the conditions surrounding the elections were extremely unfair. Orban has used his control over the media and public purse to saturate the debate with pro-Fides coverage and to shower resources on supporters. There was also a gerrymandered electoral system…