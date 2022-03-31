Hunter Biden laptop findings renew investigation into Twitter, Facebook crackdowns

Facebook restricted access to the story while its fact-checking partners checked the veracity of the reporting. Twitter went a step further, locking the New York Post’s account and barring users from posting links to the story, over concerns that it was based on hacked content.

The action triggered a wave of backlash from Republicans — who accused tech platforms of suppressing material to shield Biden — who continue to mount GOP attacks on Silicon Valley.

Now, among the new Reporting by The Washington PostSocial media policies are facing renewed scrutiny, with Hunter Biden reportedly verifying the authenticity of thousands of emails from his laptop, and the New York Times, which authenticated some of the messages in the cache.