Huntsville tech company land nearly $2 billion in Army contracts – AL.com

Last week would be described as a good week for Torch Technologies.

The Huntsville-based company announced it had received two Army contracts valued together at almost $2 billion.

On Thursday, Torch announced a $722 million task order. On Friday, Torch announced a $1.065 billion task order.

The first contract was with U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Aviation and Missile Center (AvMC) Systems Simulation Software and Integration Directorate (S3I) for Modeling and Simulation (M&S) Aviation and Missile Systems.

The announcement said the task order has a five-year period of performance and will be executed primarily in Huntsville.

According to the announcement, the Torch team will develop and apply models and simulations to aviation and missile system analysis ensuring warfighter readiness and future capabilities are realized. Team Torch will supply cost-effective solutions that facilitate readiness and technological dominance of the U.S. Army’s current and future force.

“Torch is pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with the DEVCOM AvMC S3I M&S customers,” Torch President and CEO John Watson said in the announcement. “We are proud to be a part of their important mission to provide weapons development and modernization support to our warfighters.”

The second contract, valued at more than $1 billion, is with U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Aviation and Missile Center (AvMC) Systems Simulation Software and Integration Directorate (S3I) for Hardware in the Loop (HWIL) Systems of Systems Development, Integration and Testing (HWIL SoS).

The task order has a seven-year period of performance and will be executed primarily in Huntsville.

The Friday announcement said the Torch team will provide expertise to develop, enhance, evaluate and maintain the current suite of distributed digital simulation, and system of systems unique development facilities for the DEVCOM AvMC S3I Directorate, HWIL/Virtual Simulators Mission Area.

“Torch has supported the DEVCOM AvMC S3I HWIL customers since the early years of the company’s founding,” Watson said in the announcement. “This win enables us to continue that support and to help advance technology in weapon systems for the U.S. Army, Missile Defense Agency, and other agencies.”

