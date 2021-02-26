LATEST

HURL Recruitment 2021 Manager, Officer, Engineer 159 Posts

Posted on

Post Name: Fitter: Vice President, Chief Manager, Manager, Assistant Manager, Officer, Engineer, Marketing Officer Vacancy in 159 posts.
brief information: Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) Has issued Latest notification for HURL Recruitment Belongs to 2021 Vice President, Chief Manager, Manager, Assistant Manager, Officer, Engineer, Marketing Officer Vacancy On 159 posts. Candidates want to apply through the official website 10/03/2021.

HURL Jobs Notification 2021 – Apply Online for 159 Manager, Engineer, Officer

Those candidates are interested in the following Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayana Limited Vacancy 2021 and can fulfill all the eligibility criteria HURL notification Apply online before 2021 at HURL Jobs. Below is a brief description of the official notification of HURL. Other details of HURL online 2021 age limit, educational qualification, HURL Recruitment 2021 selection process, application fee, and Teaching and non-teaching TMT in HURL How to apply are given below.

Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited Recruitment 2021
HURL Notification Details
Eligibility

  • Candidates must have Passed B.Sc (Agriculture), M.Sc, BE, B.Tech, CA, CMA, PGDBM, MBA, Ph.D or equivalent from a recognized Board / University / Institute.
Important date

  • Starting date for submission of application: 26/02/2021.
  • Last date for submission of application: 10/03/2021.
Application fee

  • Candidates should visit the notification given below for the application fee details.
pay scale

  • Vice President, Chief Manager, Manager, Assistant Manager, Officer, Engineer, Marketing Officer Post Salary Rupee. 30000-70000 / –
Age Range

  • minimum age: 30 years.
  • Maximum Age: 50 years.
Selection Process

  • personal interview.
  • Group Description.
  • And relevant job experience.
how to apply

  • Method of application: through Online.
  • Job Location: All-India.
HURL Recruitment Notification Vacancy Details Total: 159 Posts
Interested candidates can read the full notification before applying online.
Click here
Click here
Click here
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
934
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
910
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
836
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
730
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });