Hurricane Alert in South Carolina: Latest Info

Anyone in the area who receives a tornado warning should seek shelter immediately.
Columbia, SC – South Carolina was hit by a wave of severe weather that included at least one large tornado and several other twists.
A large, devastating tornado has been confirmed in Allendale County, causing the National Weather Service to issue a tornado emergency in that area. There are already reports of heavy damage in that area and videos showing tornadoes have also been shared on social media. The same cell was routed through Orangeburg County.
