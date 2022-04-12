Hurricane and blizzard warnings officially declared as historic storms

Southern Manitoba will look very different by Wednesday afternoon as Colorado begins to impact the Lesser Province on Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada has now issued a winter storm warning for several areas, including the city of Winnipeg. Some areas of western Manitoba are now under a blizzard warning. Meteorologists still expect widespread snowfall of 30-50 cm by Friday morning. Winds gusting to 60-70 km/h are also likely, with occasional snowfall and snowfall reducing visibility to zero.

“It’s very high certainty that this is going to happen,” says meteorologist Kyle Macaulay, who notes that Environment Canada has been tracking the storm for about a week.

Snowfall will start near the International Border from Tuesday evening and then move northwards.