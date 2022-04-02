Hurricane finally tied it to central Cordoban

Photo: Emilio Rapetti.

Central Córdoba and Huracan drew 2–2 at Santiago del Estero in a match on the eighth of Zone 2 of the Professional Soccer League Cup.

The locals’ goals were scored by Claudio Riano—VAR—and in collaboration with Uruguayan Renzo López, while Matias Cocaro and Jonathan Bay allowed them to equalize the match from Parque Patricios’ “Globo”.

The game began with emotion: after two minutes Claudio Riano was not allowed to score a goal, of course, offside, but judge Facundo Tello asked VAR to check it. After a cross, Sbuttoni fought with a Huracan defender, Walter Perez, and the ball went towards the striker who dribbled and converted Marcos Diaz.

It is not clear from the pictures that the last…