Hurricane intended for climbing position approaches Barracas Central

The Huracans, with a good campaign, although with three appearances without a win, will receive Barracas Central in a match valid for Zone B as one of five that will continue the Professional Football League Cup (LPF) date 9 .

The match will be played at the Tomas Adolfo Duco Stadium in Huracan from 9:30 pm, and will be refereed by Dario Herrera of Neuquén and televised by TNT Sports.

“Globo” has 11 points and is expected in his field, although after a resounding win over Boca (1–0) at La Bombonera, he lost against Godoy Cruz and two draws, in the classic against San Lorenzo and Central Córdoba. against Santiago del Estero.

Their opponent, Barracas Central, has 9 points and comes from a loss to the Independiente (1-0), before accumulating three…