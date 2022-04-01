Hurricane ‘Sebastian Aho, Islanders’ Sebastian Ahoy made rounds at nearly the same time Thursday night

Thursday night was a double dose of Sebastian Aho goals, but both happened in separate games.

Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho and Islanders’ Sebastian Aho scored a goal each in their respective games last night. It would have been good enough that players sharing the same name would have scored in one night, but both did it in almost the same amount of time.

Seeing the double Sebastian Ego action tonight… pic.twitter.com/NYEA6I5AyY — NHL (@NHL) 1 April 2022

7:14:40 PM ET Sebastian Aho scores for the Islanders 7:15:14 PM ET Sebastian Ahoy Scores for Storm — Sportsnet stats (@SNstats) 31 March 2022

It was only 34 seconds that separated the two lengths, one at the UBS Arena in Belmont, NY and the other at the PNC Arena…