Hurricane tied against central Cordoban

Globe returned twice in the match to draw 2–2 against Santiago’s team for League Cup date 8 with goals from Mattias Coccaro and Franco Cristaldo.



Since the first play, the stop at the Madre de Ciudads stadium began very bravely, and at the request of VAR, Central Cordoba took the lead with a goal from Claudio Riano.

However, Frank Kudelka’s team was going to recover quickly with a good pass from Heze to Kocaro, which defined and equalized between the legs of the local goalkeeper.

Since then, a match has been played in midfield, where Globo once again found himself at a loss due to Renzo López’s 2–1.

Already in complement, and with the changes made by Kudelka, Globe will prevail in rival territory…