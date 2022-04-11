Hurricanes acquire Baracas with intent to climb into LPF Cup

The Huracans, with a good campaign, although with three appearances without a win, will receive Barracas Central in a match valid for Zone B this Monday as one of five that will be held on the date of the Professional Football League Cup (LPF) on the 9th. will provide continuity.

The match will be played at the Tomas Adolfo Duco Stadium from 7:00 pm, will be refereed by Dario Herrera from Neuquén and televised by TNT Sports.

The game was scheduled for 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, but was postponed for today due to security issues with Buenos Aires officials.

“Globo” has 11 points and is expected in his field after the draws of Cologne and the Independiente, however after a resounding victory over Boca (1–0) at La Bombonera, they tied together in a loss and two draws against Godoy Cruz. Hard work, classic…