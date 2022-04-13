Hurricanes beat Pacifica in Super Rugby. Latest Rugby News

In a catch-up match at Super Rugby Pacific, the Hurricanes made eight of two attempts to defeat Moana Pacifica 53–12.

Moana Pasifika had postponed three opening matches due to COVID-19 and had to play three matches twice in eight days.

The toll of that schedule showed that the Hurricanes got away with the match after leading 22-5 at halftime in Wellington.

Moana Pasifica defeated the Hurricanes 24–19 in their first meeting of the season, but were not able to repeat that performance against a more clinical home team.

Alex Fido made the Storm’s first attempt after only two minutes, but Moana Pasifica returned with a try from Michael Curry.

Blake Gibson and Wes Goosen try to score…