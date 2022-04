USATSI

The National Hockey League has two players named Sebastian Aho, one on the New York Islanders and one on the Carolina Hurricanes. quite strange She Well, it gets even more wild.

Both Ahs scored in different games on Thursday night, almost at the same time. Yup, you read that right.

The Islanders Ego, a defender with a limited role in the team, scored at 7:14:40 p.m. on Thursday. All-star forward the Hurricanes Ego scored a goal at 7:15:14 pm on Thursday.