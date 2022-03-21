Hurry, don’t delay, buy the first owner Maruti Ertiga for just Rs. 2 lakh 50 thousand

New Delhi: Maruti Ertiga: Sometimes we feel like buying a car, but we have to kill our mind in the budget affair, but you will not have to do this now, today we have brought a deal of your meaning, which you will also be happy to see. And you will also want to take your favorite car, you can buy a second hand car due to the bumper discount offer of Holi. There are online portals that fix the price based on the condition of the car. You can buy your favorite 7-seater car under Rs.3 lakhs. The Maruti Ertiga is listed on Maruti Suzuki True Value for Rs 2.5 lakh. The used model of Maruti Ertiga is also being sold at a lower price than the Maruti Suzuki Alto.

Everyone knows about Maruti. Here Maruti’s second hand car is available at a very low price. This is an offline showroom and online platform of Maruti Suzuki. ‘True Value’ is the best or best place for Maruti Suzuki Used Cars. Used cars are bought and sold from here.

If you apply the price filter on True Value, then you will see a list of many Maruti Suzuki cars which will cost ₹ 2.90 lakhs. Maruti Ertiga has to be selected here. Whatever car and model you can book in your budget, you will get all the cars according to the location. This Maruti Ertiga car is listed for sale for ₹ 2.90 Lakh. 2012 model year of the car. This car has run 88,524 km. You can bring this Maruti Ertiga home for less than Alto. The price of Maruti Suzuki Alto is Rs 3.25 Lakh. On True Value, 6 Ertiga cars will be seen from ₹ 2.90 lakh to Rs 3.25 lakh. The new Maruti Ertiga on-road price ranges from Rs 8.13 Lakh to Rs 10.86 Lakh.