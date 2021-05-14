Hurry, the government will sell cheap gold for 5 days from May 17, know where and how to buy …

If you are thinking of buying gold then you have a tremendous opportunity for five days, because the Government of India will start the first sale of Sovereign Gold Bonds for the financial year 2021-22 from May 17 i.e. Monday, which will last for the next 5 days. Bond issues RBI on behalf of the Government of India. The government provides cheap gold through this bond. The first sale of Sovereign Gold Bonds for FY 2021-22 will be open for five days starting from 17 May ie Monday.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Finance Ministry said that sovereign gold bonds will be issued in six installments between May and September and can be purchased between May 17 and 21 under the first installment of FY 2021-22 and The bonds will be issued on 25 May.



When and when will the sale of Sovereign Gold Bond

Sovereign gold bonds will be issued in six installments between May and September.

Purchases can be made for the first series from May 17 to 21. Bonds for this will be issued on 25 May.

Subscriptions will open for the second series from May 24 to May 28, for this period, gold bonds will be issued on June 1.

The third series will come from May 31 to June 4, for which the Gold Banj will be released on June 8.