‘Hurting’ – Josh Brownhill provides honest Burnley dressing room reaction to Norwich City defeat

Josh Brownhill admits Burnley will have to work together in the final weeks if they get any chance to stay.

The Clarets suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss at the bottom of the table to Norwich City on Sunday, leaving them a safety behind Everton with four points and eight to play. That means Burnley have an uphill task of maintaining their Premier League position, a fact not lost on midfielder Brownhill.

“It was very disappointing,” he said. “We came here to win and we didn’t. It was easy goals from our side and we didn’t score. There are still games to be won but we have to sort ourselves out.

“We definitely have to get better, especially against teams around us. There are still eight games to go and …