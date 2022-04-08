Hurts but happy: Dan Carter raises $370,000-plus from his 24-hour UNICEF kickathon

Under floodlights at Auckland’s Eden Park and with quad muscles sore, Dan Carter has achieved his goal of kicking 1598 goals – the number scored during an amazing All Blacks Test career – in the 24-hour time limit .

Public donations exceeded $363,000 in the closing stages of the kickathon, as Carter admitted he had been “bugged” after landing the final kick and was being given a haka by UNICEF volunteers, who performed the event at 7 p.m. Thursday. Had helped during the fundraiser that started. Twenty minutes after it was all over, the $370,000 mark was reached.

David White/Stuff Dan Carter scored another goal at his 24-hour kickathon to raise money for UNICEF.

The funds raised will directly support UNICEF’s Water, Sanitation and Sanitation program and provide water and sanitation to the people.