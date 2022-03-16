Hurun Global Rich List 2022, Gautam Adani left behind Elon Musk Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault, fastest growing wealth in the world, know the reason: Hurun Global Rich List 2022 released, know which Indians are named, Gautam of Adani Group Adani’s wealth grew the fastest in the world, Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries remains the richest Indian

There has been a big increase of $ 49 billion in the assets of Gautam Adani, the second richest person in India and Asia last year i.e. 2021. This is more than the net increase in the wealth of the world’s top three richest industrialists Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault. This information has been given in Hurun Global’s list of rich (2022 Hurun Global Rich List) released on Wednesday. At the same time, Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani remains the richest Indian with a net worth of $103 billion. His wealth has increased by 24 per cent year-on-year. On the other hand, Gautam Adani, the head of the Adani Group, associated with various businesses ranging from ports to energy, is at second place with a net worth of $ 81 billion. His assets have increased by 153 percent.

Adani’s wealth grew by 1,830% in 10 years

According to Hurun’s rich list, Ambani’s wealth has increased by 400 percent and Adani’s by 1,830 percent in the last 10 years. Shiv Nadar of HCL is at the third position in the list of Indian rich with a net worth of $28 billion. It is followed by Cyrus Poonawalla of Serum Institute with a net worth of USD 26 billion and steel sector veteran Lakshmi Niwas Mittal at the fifth position with a net worth of USD 25 billion. .

Adani’s wealth grew the most in the world

M3M Hurun Global Rich List (M3M Hurun Global Rich List) said in a statement that 59-year-old Gautam Adani’s wealth has increased the most in the list of the world’s rich. He added $49 billion to his wealth last year. His net worth has exceeded the net worth of the top three richest industrialists in the world, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault.



Effect of Adani Green getting listed on exchanges

Adani’s assets have grown manifold after it was listed on the indices of renewable energy company Adani Green. According to the statement, Ambani’s wealth has increased by $ 20 billion in 2021. Falguni Nair, the founder of Nykaa, is the richest new member to join Hurun’s rich list with a net worth of $7.6 billion. According to the statement, 3,381 billionaires from 2,557 companies in 69 countries have been included in the ‘2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List’.

India is in third place in this matter

Anas Rehman Junaid, Managing Director and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said that India ranks third not only in terms of the number of billionaires, but also in terms of the number of rich who have added at least one billion dollars to their wealth. . He said that India has 18 percent of the world’s population and 8 percent of the world’s ‘known’ billionaires. It was 4.9 percent five years ago. The number of billionaires in India is 215, while it is 1,133 in China and 716 in the US.

Ambani ranked eighth in terms of wealth addition

According to the statement, Adani added the most assets in the list for the year 2022. He is followed by Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, respectively, and Bernard Arnault, founder and CEO of luxury goods conglomerate LVMS, (added US$39 billion). Ambani is at the eighth position in terms of wealth addition.