LATEST

Huskies fall in five-setter at Grand Valley State

Avatar
By
Posted on
Huskies fall in five-setter at Grand Valley State

ALLENDALE, me. – No. 20 Michigan Tech fell 3-2 Saturday (Mar. 27) at Grand Valley State in a five-setter that went over two hours lengthy. The Huskies gained the second and fourth units earlier than the Lakers gained 15-13 within the fifth.

“That was an actual battle,” Tech coach Matt Jennings stated. “It actually wasn’t the result we wished, however I am glad we did not go down with out a combat.

“I feel their blocking began to put on us down some after we got here out a bit flat and so they capitalized on a few of our psychological errors. Apart from that, it was a grudge match with two good groups enjoying arduous to the wire.”

Tech trailed 21-17 earlier than battling again to a 24-all tie. GVSU acquired a kill after which an attacking error on the Huskies to go up 1-0 after the 26-24 win.

The second set had 11 ties. Tech trailed 23-21 earlier than back-to-back kills by Jillian Kuizenga tied it once more. The Lakers took the setpoint lead earlier than a kill by Anna Jonynas and a pair of attacking errors by the house workforce tied the match after Tech gained 26-24.

GVSU (9-3) led all through the third set after constructing a 15-10 lead and shutting on a 7-3 run to win 25-18.

Three straight kills by Kaycee Meiners, Laura De Marchi, and Janie Grindland in the midst of the fourth put the Black and Gold up 16-11. The Huskies maintained the lead and acquired to setpoint after an attacking error on the Lakers. Grindland hit down the match tying kill for a 25-21 Tech win.

The Lakers by no means trailed within the fifth. They used a 7-2 run to take a 14-9 match level lead. The Huskies did not go quietly, scoring 4 straight factors with a pair of kills by Anna Jonynas, one other one by Kaycee Meiners, and an attacking error on the house workforce. The Lakers lastly acquired the victory after Sarah Wight and Jaelianna Primus teamed up on a block.

As a workforce, Tech had extra kills and digs than the Lakers. Laura De Marchi set a brand new career-high with 65 assists whereas additionally including 13 digs and 6 kills.

Megan Utlak (32) and Anna Jonynas (27) each tied profession highs in digs. Jonynas led the workforce with 17 kills.

Jillian Kuizenga tied her season and career-high with 15 kills whereas hitting .379. Olivia Ghormley and Janie Grindland added 13 kills every.

Lina Espejo-Ramirez had 25 digs in an vital defensive position whereas Maggie Petersen chipped in with 12 digs.

“We had been a set win away from sweeping the weekend,” added Jennings. “To come back out with a break up on the highway, whereas not perfect, is sufficient to hold us equipped for the ultimate two weeks of the season. Now we flip our consideration to Northern.”

Tech wraps up the common season towards No. 21 Northern Michigan subsequent weekend. The groups will meet in Houghton Friday and Marquette Saturday.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
293
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x