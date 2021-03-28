Huskies fall in five-setter at Grand Valley State

ALLENDALE, me. – No. 20 Michigan Tech fell 3-2 Saturday (Mar. 27) at Grand Valley State in a five-setter that went over two hours lengthy. The Huskies gained the second and fourth units earlier than the Lakers gained 15-13 within the fifth.

“That was an actual battle,” Tech coach Matt Jennings stated. “It actually wasn’t the result we wished, however I am glad we did not go down with out a combat.

“I feel their blocking began to put on us down some after we got here out a bit flat and so they capitalized on a few of our psychological errors. Apart from that, it was a grudge match with two good groups enjoying arduous to the wire.”

Tech trailed 21-17 earlier than battling again to a 24-all tie. GVSU acquired a kill after which an attacking error on the Huskies to go up 1-0 after the 26-24 win.

The second set had 11 ties. Tech trailed 23-21 earlier than back-to-back kills by Jillian Kuizenga tied it once more. The Lakers took the setpoint lead earlier than a kill by Anna Jonynas and a pair of attacking errors by the house workforce tied the match after Tech gained 26-24.

GVSU (9-3) led all through the third set after constructing a 15-10 lead and shutting on a 7-3 run to win 25-18.

Three straight kills by Kaycee Meiners, Laura De Marchi, and Janie Grindland in the midst of the fourth put the Black and Gold up 16-11. The Huskies maintained the lead and acquired to setpoint after an attacking error on the Lakers. Grindland hit down the match tying kill for a 25-21 Tech win.

The Lakers by no means trailed within the fifth. They used a 7-2 run to take a 14-9 match level lead. The Huskies did not go quietly, scoring 4 straight factors with a pair of kills by Anna Jonynas, one other one by Kaycee Meiners, and an attacking error on the house workforce. The Lakers lastly acquired the victory after Sarah Wight and Jaelianna Primus teamed up on a block.

As a workforce, Tech had extra kills and digs than the Lakers. Laura De Marchi set a brand new career-high with 65 assists whereas additionally including 13 digs and 6 kills.

Megan Utlak (32) and Anna Jonynas (27) each tied profession highs in digs. Jonynas led the workforce with 17 kills.

Jillian Kuizenga tied her season and career-high with 15 kills whereas hitting .379. Olivia Ghormley and Janie Grindland added 13 kills every.

Lina Espejo-Ramirez had 25 digs in an vital defensive position whereas Maggie Petersen chipped in with 12 digs.

“We had been a set win away from sweeping the weekend,” added Jennings. “To come back out with a break up on the highway, whereas not perfect, is sufficient to hold us equipped for the ultimate two weeks of the season. Now we flip our consideration to Northern.”

Tech wraps up the common season towards No. 21 Northern Michigan subsequent weekend. The groups will meet in Houghton Friday and Marquette Saturday.