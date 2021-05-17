ENTERTAINMENT

Hydrogen-powered Hyundai Nexo sets world record, achieves this huge success

A Hyundai Australia team with rally driver Brendan Reeves set a world record. The team broke the record for the distance traveled by a single-tank hydrogen-powered vehicle with the Hyundai Nexo.

The hydrogen-powered Hyundai Nexo is also a zero-emission vehicle. Carr recently set a world record by traveling between Melbourne and Broken Hill cities in Australia. This Hyundai vehicle covered a distance of 887.5 km. Whereas the previous record of 778 kilometers was achieved two years ago by Bertrand Piccard, a French aeronaut and president of the Solar Impulse Foundation. Incidentally, the Hyundai Nexo is the first hydrogen-powered vehicle to be certified for sale in Australia. According to the WLTP protocol, the Nexo’s official range is a little over 660 kilometers on a single charge. Hyundai claims that it usually takes 3 to 5 minutes to recharge. Talking about the record and the journey it took, Brendan reported that the record-breaking Nexo’s trip computer showed that he was still capable of moving. Living 807 kilometers to Broken Hill, living longer than anyone had anticipated. Reeves decided to continue in an inland town called Silverton on the outskirts of Broken Hill, where the film Mad Max 2 was also filmed. Nexo continued the journey until it reached 887.5 kilometers on the trip computer and eventually ran out of fuel.

The non-stop journey lasted 13 hours and 6 minutes in total, and was made at an average speed of 6.7 kilometers per hour.

