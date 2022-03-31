Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin: Crash Landing on Yu fans celebrate ‘wedding wedding’

Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin tied the knot on Thursday (March 31) in a private ceremony in Seoul.

Famous Korean actors recently starred together in Netflix’s famous K-drama crash landing on you, Joe follows the story of a successful South Korean businessman (Son) from Seoul who is suddenly swept away by a storm and crash-lands on the North Korean side of the DMZ.

While there, the businessman meets an army captain (Hyun) in the Korean People’s Army who decides to help him hide. Over time, they fall in love despite the divisions and disputes between their respective countries.

bored It is the highest-rated TVN drama and the third-highest-rated South Korean TV drama in cable television history.

Hyun & Son’s agencies VAST Entertainment and MSTeam have confirmed the news…