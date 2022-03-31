Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin tie the knot

The day has finally arrived crash landing on you K-drama fan. South Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have officially got married in a private wedding ceremony on March 31, 2022. After two years of dating, the happy couple released the news of their engagement in February. The two actors originally met on set and later ignited a relationship. bored Just like his on-screen characters. Their wedding is the event of the year and every detail is here.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin wedding photos | through great entertainment

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin married in a private ceremony filled with flowers

Fans of both the actors were expecting the biggest wedding of the year, and it did not disappoint. according to this pinkvillaThe details of their wedding invitation were released online. happy…